Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $11.54 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRHLF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

