freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.50 by Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €27.50 ($29.26) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Up 0.6 %

FNTN stock opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.24.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.