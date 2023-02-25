Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Announces Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

