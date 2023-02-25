FTX Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.96 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $487.31 million and $5.96 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

