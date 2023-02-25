Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Futu were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $1,512,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $4,832,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.