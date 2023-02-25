GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 18,234 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

VMware Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 1,172,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

