GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 1,550 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.12% of SciPlay worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

SciPlay Trading Up 2.3 %

About SciPlay

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,524. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

