GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 15,750 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.40% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

AJRD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 494,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,520. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $56.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

