GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

