Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $37,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,172 shares of company stock worth $67,416,215. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.25. 643,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

