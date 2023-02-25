Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 118,663 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,971,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,120,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

