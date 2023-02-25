Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,264. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

