Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 143,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,792. The company has a market capitalization of $676.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities lowered INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.