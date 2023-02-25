Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,350 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

