Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 754,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

