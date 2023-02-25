Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,907 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,210,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,008,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $542.79. 852,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,004. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

