Gala Price Tops $0.0405 (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $282.74 million and $165.86 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

