Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

