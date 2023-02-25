Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.71 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.46% of Churchill Downs worth $31,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.59.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

