Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,788 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Tredegar worth $33,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tredegar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tredegar by 2,210.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 84,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $393.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

