Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 30,550 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289,977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $39.89. 11,207,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,438,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

