Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,500 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $30,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,764,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 966,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

