Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.21. 27,046,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,161,204. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

