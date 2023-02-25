Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.17.
Garmin Stock Down 2.6 %
GRMN opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
