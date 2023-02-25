Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Down 2.6 %

GRMN opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

