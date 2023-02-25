Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.
Generation Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.03 on Friday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $239.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.85.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
