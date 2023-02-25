Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Purchases $70,270.04 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.74 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

