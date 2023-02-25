Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €67.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.80 ($72.13) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €82.45 ($87.71) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.39. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a fifty-two week high of €76.70 ($81.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

