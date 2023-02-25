GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 1.4%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €41.20 ($43.83) and last traded at €40.25 ($42.82). Approximately 31,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($42.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on GFT shares. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of GFT Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on GFT Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

