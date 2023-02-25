Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.00% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $498,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOGO opened at $10.27 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

