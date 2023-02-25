Glazer Capital LLC Buys 9,657 Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Frontier Investment worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 73.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of FICV stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

