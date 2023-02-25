Glazer Capital LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 5.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 6.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter worth $819,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCK opened at $11.90 on Friday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

