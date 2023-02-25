Glazer Capital LLC Sells 10,025 Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTMA. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,184,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 131.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WTMA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

