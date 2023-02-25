Glazer Capital LLC Sells 226,899 Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,899 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.88% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 227,149 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 380,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.