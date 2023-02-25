Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 834,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.96 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
