Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.8 %
GSBD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 553,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.50.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
