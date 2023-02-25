Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$82.62. 100,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$100.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.43.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

