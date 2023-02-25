Grin (GRIN) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.27 million and $719,937.28 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00403180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00090526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00644582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00573748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00178263 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

