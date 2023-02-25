Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of GPI opened at $221.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.32%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $6,747,399 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

