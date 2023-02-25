Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 229,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.98. 1,139,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.