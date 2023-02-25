Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $365,000 Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

SJR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

