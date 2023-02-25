Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $762,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 160.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $222,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. 20,981,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,229,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify Profile

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

