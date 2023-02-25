Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 3,524,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,567. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

