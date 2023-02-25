Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,191,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WOPEY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.39. 679,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

