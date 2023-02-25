Guardian Capital LP Acquires 450 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $206.77 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.