Guardian Capital LP Makes New Investment in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Guardian Capital LP owned about 3.49% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HART. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,226,000.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HART opened at $26.34 on Friday. IQ Healthy Hearts ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

