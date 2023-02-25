Guardian Capital LP Sells 3,923 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

SBUX stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.