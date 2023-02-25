Guardian Capital LP Sells 6,080 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

