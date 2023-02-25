Guardian Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after buying an additional 287,521 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 833.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

