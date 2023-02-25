GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $2,313.20 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007512 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004509 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.