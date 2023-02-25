Head to Head Survey: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.71 million ($2.31) -1.91 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$37.31 million ($0.87) -0.60

Analyst Ratings

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.62%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,015.38%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ORIC Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.25% -33.99% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.25% -50.31%

Risk and Volatility

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats ORIC Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; and a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.